Farmers urged to scale up wheat harvesting

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Farmers have been urged to fast track wheat harvesting, amid the onset of the rainy season expected soon.

Recently, the Meteorological Services Department said in October, November and December, regions 1 and 2 were expected to have increased chances of normal-to-below-normal rainfall, while region 3 would have increased chances of normal-to-above-normal rainfall

In its latest forecast, the department warned of isolated light showers in areas along the main watershed namely Kadoma, Harare and Mutoko, adding that the same moisture will bring cloudy, windy and mild situations in Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, Masvingo and southern parts of Manicaland provinces, with drizzle in some places.

According to the department, there will be also thunderstorms in Matabeleland South into Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, southern parts of Midlands and Matabeleland North.

“Mild conditions are anticipated across the country. However, clouds should start trickling through Zimbabwe’s western border from mid-morning giving rise to hot and humid afternoon conditions with isolated thunder showers,” said the department.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said farmers should scale up harvesting, adding that light rains may compromise the quality of the crop.

“What l can say to our farmers is that let’s get all that wheat off, what we can see around the country is most wheat is ready to be harvested, let’s get our combine harvester there,” he said.

“Our farmers are really need to harvest now, get the grains away from the fields in to the storage so that we protect the quality. We want rain, we do not wish it away. This is a warning that we should finish up harvesting so that we get prepared for the planting of the new season.”

Farmers unions have also warned farmers to speed up the process to ensure the crop was not affected by early rains.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Dr Shadreck Makombe, said harvesting of wheat was going on well across the country.

“As it stands right now, harvesting is going on smoothly and we expect those farmers who are yet to complete harvesting to do so in the next few weeks,” he said.

“In terms of the quality of the crop, it might be affected by the recent rains, but, of course, they did not affect much.”

Dr Makombe said the wheat-growing areas did not receive much of the rains.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union economist Ms Nyasha Taderera said the already harvested wheat should be kept away from moisture, adding that farmers should accelerate harvesting in preparation for the upcoming season.

“Rains can disrupt quality of wheat, hence farmers should make sure that they protect the crop so that the promising rains cannot compromise quality of the crop. I urge farmers to scale up harvesting,” she said.

Harvesting of winter wheat, which began three weeks ago, is almost complete, with output expected to top a record 380 000 tonnes, which is 20 000 tonnes more than local demand.