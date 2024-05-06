Zimbabwe on growth trajectory under Second Republic: Gen Rugeje

Zanu PF secretary for Economic Affairs Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje speaking at the Zimbabwe Investment Summit 2024 in South Africa recently.

George Maponga

Zimbabwe is reaping positive results from the investment drive being pursued by the Second Republic under the able stewardship of President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Secretary for Economic Affairs in the Politburo, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje has said.

Addressing the 2024 Zimbabwe Investment Summit recently held in Johannesburg, South Africa under the theme ”People You Can Invest In”, Rtd Lt General Rugeje called on investors to come to Zimbabwe and be part of the ongoing economic transformation.

The Zanu PF politburo member said the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra being propagated by President Mnangagwa’s administration has set the country on a sustainable growth trajectory.

He went on to call on investors to embrace the new dispensation and explore available opportunities.

”Zimbabwe, under the stewardship of His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has embarked on a reform trajectory,

“The primary focus of the Zanu PF Government revolves around sustainable economic development,”said Rtd Lt Gen Rugeje, adding that Zimbabwe has a wide and skilled human resources base.

Several investors from across the globe attended the investment summit.