Earphones menace: Boy killed in train smash

Crime Reporter

Motorists are worried about pedestrians who walk along with headphones or earphones on, and are unable to hear vehicles approaching and so can be hit and killed.

The remarks follow the death of a 17-year-old boy after he was hit by a train in Ruwa on Saturday while walking along the Harare-Mutare railway line putting on earphones.

A train cannot stop quickly and that is why anyone on the line needs to jump clear when they hear it coming.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The public is warned against putting on headphones or earphones while walking on the roads or crossing railway lines, as this may diminish the ability to perceive or hear, thereby increasing the likelihood of being struck by a motor vehicle or train,” he said.

“The ZRP is investigating a fatal incident in which a 17-year-old juvenile was hit by a train while walking along Harare-Mutare railway line, putting on earphones, on Saturday at around 7.55am.”

A number of motorists interviewed yesterday said while the loss of life was regretted, it was important that pedestrians stop plugging in headphones or earphones when walking, especially near main roads, as they pose a serious danger.

Some of the motorists spoke of their encounters with pedestrians who put on earphones while walking on the roads.

Others encouraged Parliament to consider coming up with a law that prohibits the practice.

Mr Admire Marezu said: “I think there should be a law that prohibits people from doing that because most of them are risking their lives.”

Another motorist, Mr John Chidavaenzi, said on several occasions, he had come across such people, especially youths.

“A lot of times I have hooted at these people and I have realised that these people will not be aware there is vehicle behind them,” he said.

“So, when you stop your car next to them, that is when they get shocked that there was a car which could have hit them.

“Most of them will be listening to music at high volume, but I think it’s wise for them to use these headphones when they are in an office or at home to save their lives.”

A Harare teenage girl said she desisted from putting on earphones in public when she was nearly hit by a vehicle recently.

“I was walking in Harare’s city centre with my earphones plugged in,” she said.

“During the process, a driver speeding with his kombi drove behind me and I was nearly hit. That is when I decided that I should not put on these earphones as I will be risking my life.”

Meanwhile, police have reiterated that motorists should stop, assist the injured if necessary, and report all road traffic accidents to the police within 24 hours.

This comes as police in Harare recorded a hit and run road traffic accident where a man aged 32 was run over by a Toyota Sienta vehicle, registration number AFW 9839, at the intersection of Robert Mugabe Road and Julius Nyerere Way on Saturday.

The motorist stopped briefly and sped off. But some alert person managed to get the number plate.

The victim sustained an injury on the left foot and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

Investigations are underway.