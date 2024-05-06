Mutero High School learners injured in accident

Herald Reporter

Several learners from Mutero High School in Gutu were injured today when a Toyota Quantum kombi they were travelling in was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the 106 km peg along the Harare-Beitbridge Road near Chivhu.

Police confirmed the accident on their X handle saying that the vehicle overturned three times near Munyati Bridge and landed on its wheels after the driver lost control.

“The ZRP confirms that a Toyota Quantum Kombi was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the 106 km peg along the Harare-Beitbridge Road near Chivhu whilst carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu.

“The kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control and the Kombi overturned three times near Munyati Bridge and landed on its wheels. The accident occurred at around 1000 hours this morning,” reads the police report.

All the vehicle occupants are currently being treated at Chivhu General Hospital.