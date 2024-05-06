PAP plays key role in continental governance: Charumbira

George Maponga

The Pan African Parliament(PAP) plays an important role in Africa’s governance as the continental legislative body is a platform for African Union member states to participate in decision-making and help engender accountability in fulfillment of their collective development aspirations, PAP president, Chief Fortune Charumbira has said.

Chief Charumbira was speaking recently at a development and democracy dialogue meeting at the continental parliament’s precincts in Midrand, South Africa.

He said the founding fathers of the African Union, who created PAP, envisioned a platform for African people to actively engage on issues to do with economic development and integration.

Chief Charumbira said the conception of PAP was a masterstroke.

The PAP president said in South Africa, years of apartheid rule created a skewed distribution of the economic cake which resulted in widespread poverty amongst the black majority, crime and unemployment, especially amongst the youths.

He said as South Africa gears for polls towards the end of this month, it is important to venture into robust discussions on issues plaguing the country and bring them to the attention of policy makers, especially those who will be elected to provide leadership for the next five years.

Chief Charumbira wished South Africans well ahead of the impending elections, adding that he hopes that they will be free, fair and credible, thereby entrenching democracy in South Africa.

South African Cabinet ministers,among them the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor; Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Planning,

Monitoring and Evaluation, Honourable Maropene Ramokgopa and the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Honourable Ronald Lamola attended the meeting.