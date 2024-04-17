Economic empowerment project for persons with disabilities …another milestone as Zimbabwe celebrates 44 years of Independence

Peter Tanyanyiwa Herald Correspondent

As Zimbabwe commemorates 44 years of Independence, a ground-breaking initiative has been unveiled to economically empower persons with disabilities in Harare and Bulawayo.

The two-year program seeks to integrate individuals with disabilities into formal employment and promote self-employment in a bid to tackle unemployment among people with disabilities.

A total of 360 people with disabilities will be trained in Harare and Bulawayo under the program which is being spearheaded by the Federation of Organisations of Disabled People in Zimbabwe (FODPZ), the National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (NASCOH) and Deaf Women Included.

Sightsavers Zimbabwe is facilitating and providing the resources.

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has also thrown its weight behind the initiative.

These alliances have played an instrumental role in propelling the project towards the achievement of its goals and bringing tangible change in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

Beneficiaries will receive comprehensive support, job placements, internships, business skills training, mentorship programs, and the establishment of support networks for individuals venturing into entrepreneurship.

Sightsavers Zimbabwe said crucial collaborations and partnerships have been forged to bolster the project’s objectives.

The organisation’s project officer, Mr Nicholas Nicodimus said they are thrilled to launch the project.

“Our principal objective is to enhance job prospects for people with disabilities through equipping them with essential skills and collaborating with businesses to dismantle barriers and enhance disability inclusion practices.

“Crucial collaborations and partnerships have been instrumental in propelling the project towards achieving its goals and bringing tangible change in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

“This is a significant stride towards establishing a more inclusive society, where individuals with disabilities have equal access to economic opportunities and are empowered to flourish in the workforce and as entrepreneurs,” said Mr Nicodimus.

The project has a set of indicators to gauge its success, including the number of project participants securing new employment opportunities and the establishment of micro enterprises by persons with disabilities.