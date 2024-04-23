Nine killed in Independence Day crashes

Crime Reporter

NINE people were killed while 25 others were injured in 100 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide on Independence Day.

During the same period last year, four people were killed while 22 others were injured in 133 road accidents recorded.

This year, there was an increase in the number of people who died in road accidents as well as the number of people injured.

Police said most of the accidents were attributed to human error, which included speeding, inattention, misjudgment, overtaking error, and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “A fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 166-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on April 18, 2024, at around 11am in which three people were killed whilst one person was injured.”

He said a Ford Ranger twin cab which had three passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its wheels.

Another fatal road traffic accident which was recorded on Independence Day occurred at around 4.40PM at the 29 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

A motorist was killed while three passengers were injured when a Toyota Granvia vehicle veered off the road to the left and hit a bunker before overturning once and landing on its wheels.

“A comprehensive analysis by the police has revealed that most of the accidents are attributed to human error, which includes speeding, inattention, misjudgment, overtaking error, and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.

“It is sad that the country recorded an increase in the number of people who died in accidents and those who were injured during the Independence Day holiday. Motorists and stakeholders are urged to have a total change of mindset when it comes to road safety during holidays. Above all, motorists should be responsible on the roads and lead by example when it comes to road safety,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.