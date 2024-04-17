  • Today Wed, 17 Apr 2024

All set for Children’s Party in Murambinda

Blessings Chidakwa in MURAMBINDA

All is set for President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa to host 3 050 child delegates at the Children’s Party to be held at Murambinda A Primary School today.

The Children’s Party precedes the 44th Independence Celebrations that are set to be held at Murambinda B High School tomorrow.

This year’s Independence Day theme is ‘Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030’.

About 70 000 people from across the country’s 10 provinces are expected to converge at Murambinda B High School for the Independence celebrations.

The commemorations are being held in Manicaland Province in line with the Second Republic’s devolution thrust and the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

