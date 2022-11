Instak spokesperson Mr Joseph Nkani (foreground) showing diplomats some of the personal belongings of the country's liberation war stalwarts donated to the Museum by their families.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The country’s diplomats are today touring the Museum of African Liberation in Harare.

The Museum, which was established to record the history of the African continent in its fight against colonialism, is being spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge with Government’s support.

The African Union has supported its establishment.