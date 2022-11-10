Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Houses, school hostel blocks destroyed by storm . . . as injured mother, two children are hospitalised

10 Nov, 2022 - 10:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Houses, school hostel blocks destroyed by storm . . . as injured mother, two children are hospitalised Part of a Jameson High School hostel that was destroyed by the rains.

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

OVER 50 houses in Kadoma’s Pixcombe suburb and a girls’ hostel at Jameson High School were yesterday destroyed by heavy rains that swept through the mining town.

Several houses in the town were also destroyed while electricity supply was interrupted as rains uprooted powerline poles.

An uprooted tree lies across a street in Kadoma’s Pixcombe suburb.

The rains also exposed Kadoma’s poor drainage system as many houses were affected by flash flooding.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) team led by the Permanent Secretary in the office of Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Josphat Jaji visited some of the affected areas this morning.

The team assessed the needs of the affected families and areas.

Several houses in the town were also destroyed while electricity supply was interrupted as rains uprooted powerline poles.

They are also expected to visit a family that was injured during the violent storm.

The injured mother and her two minor children are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting