Houses, school hostel blocks destroyed by storm . . . as injured mother, two children are hospitalised

Part of a Jameson High School hostel that was destroyed by the rains.

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

OVER 50 houses in Kadoma’s Pixcombe suburb and a girls’ hostel at Jameson High School were yesterday destroyed by heavy rains that swept through the mining town.

Several houses in the town were also destroyed while electricity supply was interrupted as rains uprooted powerline poles.

The rains also exposed Kadoma’s poor drainage system as many houses were affected by flash flooding.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) team led by the Permanent Secretary in the office of Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Josphat Jaji visited some of the affected areas this morning.

The team assessed the needs of the affected families and areas.

They are also expected to visit a family that was injured during the violent storm.

The injured mother and her two minor children are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital.