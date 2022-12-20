Dildo vendor gets community service

Ayanda Muponda

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter
A woman who was selling dildos in Harare, including to school-going children has been punished by the court after she was ordered to perform 640 hours of unpaid work.

Unity Ayanda Muponda was initially jailed for 24 months by a Mbare magistrate, who suspended six months of the jail term on the condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining 16 months were suspended on condition that she performs community service.

Muponda, who traded her stuff on various social media platforms, was convicted for violating the Custom and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material.

Her lawyer Mr Zorodzai Dumbura indicated that they will appeal against Muponda’s conviction and sentence.

