President salutes Cabinet Ministers

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has saluted his Cabinet Ministers for working tirelessly under a tight schedule to ensure that Government targets were achieved.

Speaking while giving his closing remarks at the end of the 2022 Cabinet Session at State House, President Mnangagwa said Cabinet would resume sitting during the second week of February next year.

The President took the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to all the Cabinet Ministers for diligently performing their duties in service to Government and the entire nation.

“The work schedule was tight, although there were a few dates when Government was not sitting owing to other important commitments.”