Another foreigner found with explosives at SA border

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge

South African border authorities have arrested a 44-year-old foreign national for smuggling explosives and ammunition into that country via the Beitbridge Border Post last Friday.

The police are yet to release the suspect’s nationality.

However, the border is used by travellers from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, DRC, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique, among others.

South Africa’s elite police, the Hawks are now investigating the matter and the suspect is expected to appear at the Musina District Court between Monday and Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo Province, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said the man had been arrested for unlawful possession of the explosives and ammunition.

“On 1 September 2023, Beitbridge South Africa Revenue Services officials were searching the suspect’s motor vehicle at the search bay when they noticed suspicious item hidden under the driver’s seat,” he said.

“Upon further investigation, the item was suspected to be an explosive. The Musina based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation members and Explosives Unit were summoned and they continued with the investigation. The suspect’s vehicle was further searched and one (1) pistol magazine with ammunition were found and seized.”

The smuggling of explosives is common between Zimbabwe and South Africa and in most cases these are being used for illegal mining activities in the Free State and Gauteng Provinces.