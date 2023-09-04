BLOG: PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA INAUGURATION

1334: The President says Zimbabwe is a sovereign state, a friend to all and enemy to none, and a member of regional and international organisations voluntarily. He says the country will never accept the undermining of the country’s institutions through whatever guise.

1330: He says his Government will work on guaranteeing improvement of service delivery especially in urban areas.

1327: The President says that his Government will now move to the rehabilitation of Hwange Units 1-6 following the successful completion of Units 7 and 8. He says that the Government will continue improving the Health and education sectors. Resources to be availed to capacitate schools and clinics.

1324: He says local resources will uplift the lives of Zimbabweans. He says the lives of people should be improved through the beneficiation of local resources. He speaks against profiteering and greed saying these have no place in our society.

He says his Government will continue prioritising the modernisation of our local infrastructure in line with global trends.

1321: The President calls for respect and unity among all Zimbabweans.

1320: The President says that his Government will now focus on maintaining food security at household level.

1319: The President says that the country is now food secure and pays tribute to local farmers, “This shows the success of the land reform programme.”

1317: “My new Government will deliver on the promises we made to you.”

1316: President says the renewed mandate will see him continue upholding the rule of law and upholding the Constitution, leaving no one and no place behind.

1315: President Mnangagwa says that the country should now be focused in the face of sanctions to achieve Vision 2030. He reiterates his mantra, “Nyika inovakwa, igonamatirwa, igotongwa nevene vayo.”

1312: He thanks Zimbabweans for maintaining national unity and peace before, during and after the elections, “As Zimbabwe, we have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy.”

1311: President Mnangagwa starts by expressing gratitude for the congratulatory messages he has received following his re-election.

1305: President Mnangagwa is now delivering his inauguration speech.

1219: The President has finished the inspection. The Parade is now conducting drill displays in front of the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief.

1207: The President is now inspecting the parade.

1149: Music interlude: Musician Jah Prayzah plays live his song Chiremerera to the delight of the thousands gathered at the giant sports arena.

1138: Commissioner-General Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Moses Chihobvu is now giving his Pledge of Loyalty.

1135: Zimbabwe Republic Police Service Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga is now making the Pledge of Loyalty.

1134: Commander ZDF General Philip Valerio Sibanda has given his Pledge of Loyalty on behalf of the men and women in the defence forces.

1129: President Mnangagwa has been sworn-in and is now being adorned.

1126: President Mnangagwa is now reading the oath of office.

1125: “I Luke Malaba, the Chief Justice do hereby call on you Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to take the oath of the President,”

1123: Chief Justice Luke Malaba is now reading the law that allows for the swearing-in of the President.

1106: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived at the National Sports Stadium.

1058: Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko arrives.

1057: Former President of Zambia Edgar Lungu has arrived at the National Sports Stadium.

1052: Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi arrives.

1044: Dignitaries from various foreign missions arrive at the National Sports Stadium.

1007: Service Chiefs led by ZDF Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

1006: Former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru has arrived.

1005: Chiefs Council members arrive at the National Sports Stadium.

0957: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at RGM International Airport.

0956: Former First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe arrives for the inauguration of President Mnangagwa.

0953: Judges led by the Chief Justice arrive at the National Sports Stadium.

0947: All is set for the inauguration of President Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

0942: DRC President Felix Antoine Tshisekede has arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

0915: Rwanda President of the Senate Rt Hon Dr Francois Xavier Klinda has arrived for the ceremony.

0902: Mozambican President, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has arrived in the country ahead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration today.