10 UZ students get Fossils scholarships

Fossil Group executive at the back posing for pictures with the beneficiaries of the scholarships, University of Zimbabwe department Construction and Civil Engineering students.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

TEN University of Zimbabwe students in the department of Construction and Civil Engineering have been awarded scholarships by the Fossils Group.

The group has also assured them of an opportunity to join upon completion of studies for Graduate Training Programme.

Speaking at official handover of the scholarships to the UZ department of Construction and Civil Engineering today, Fossil Group human resources executive Mr Caleb Garura said some of the students will join their firm on a permanent basis.

“The Fossil Group is a local Zimbabwean company, employing locals and is a firm believer in the principle of local solutions for local problems.

“On that score, we have agreed to take this huge step in human capital development by pouring resources towards sponsoring local students in the department of Construction and Civil Engineering,” he said.

Mr Garura said Fossil’s ethos are anchored on the belief that the future belongs to the youth hence as a significant player in the construction sector, its incumbent upon them to play a role by securing the future skills base of the country by enabling tertiary institutions to provide that platform with sponsorship.