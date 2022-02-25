Man bashes wife for watching African movie

A Bindura magistrates court has remanded a man in custody to early next month for allegedly bashing his wife for watching an African movie.

The state alleged that on 19 February, Lawrence Mandaza (23) of A105 Chipadze Street came home drunk in the evening and found his wife Patience Paul watching a movie.

Without talking to her, he allegedly kicked the 21 inch television set she was watching, breaking it into pieces.

An argument ensued, leading to Mandaza allegedly assaulting his wife with clenched fists and open hands.

He was refrained by passers-by, and the matter reported to police. New Ziana