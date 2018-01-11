LATEST: Zimbabwe, China to strengthen ties

January 11, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) (right) welcomes Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe and China are finalising modalities to commence construction of three major infrastructural development projects as the two countries pledge to further strengthen their bilateral relations. The projects set for take-off include construction of the new parliament building, expansion of the Robert Mugabe International Airport and Hwange Thermal Power Station.

This was revealed by the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping when he paid a courtesy call on Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd).

More details to follow…
  • Chihombori

    new parliament is unnecessary expenditure ,further it should be noted that the chinese need to change their business approach to africa ,as they do not provide funding in liquidity support but only product linked finance options ,this has the risk of the country being supplied sub standard products,machinery or goods which has been the outcry of most African states leading to banning and closure of Chinese corporations .we have become the dumping market for Chinese excesses including labour.

    • Emmanuel Moyo

      worse still they bring their own workers so unemployment continues to rise unabated

    • Jimmy Saville

      We need new railway and road network ,airport needs sprucing up.A new parliament building is the last thing we need right now.