Council issues 2 000 summons to ratepayers

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE City of Harare has issued 2 000 summons to ratepayers as part of the local authority’s legal process to recover debts from ratepayers.

In a statement, the council appeals to all ratepayers who are in arrears to settle their debts to avoid litigation and subsequent inconveniences that may arise.

“The City’s Finance Department has started legal processes to recover these debts and to date, 2000 summons have been issued to ratepayers,” reads the statement.

“The litigation process begins with final demands, which are issued after clients fail to respond to calls to settle their obligations. The final demands give the ratepayer 14 days to respond, after which council proceeds to issue summons from the Messenger of Court.

“The summons give the ratepayer 14 days to pay. If no response is obtained, warrants and writs of executions will be issued to attach property. While the City of Harare prefers to resolve these matters amicably, the current situation where more than 50 percent of the debtors have gone for more than six months without paying has left the City with no choice.”

The local authority said it is prepared to accommodate the residents with payment plans and set-offs where applicable to liquidate the debts.

“Ratepayers are encouraged to visit our offices and negotiate payment plans through all platforms.”