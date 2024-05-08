President launches drought aid appeal

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has set in motion a domestic and international appeal for Zimbabwe to obtain assistance in supporting both urban and rural dwellers reeling under the effects of the drought experienced in the just-ended main summer cropping season.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere yesterday announced the imminent launch of the “2024 El Niño Drought: Domestic and International Appeal for Assistance” by President Mnangagwa, who has declared the 2023-2024 agricultural season a national state of disaster.

The El Niño slashed rainfall across Southern Africa, and especially the central belt of states where Zimbabwe lies. This saw harvests plummet, resulting in many rural families requiring food aid and other support normally funded out of crop sales. The heat has also been felt by some urban families.

The declaration of the state of disaster last month, made in terms of section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act, covers the whole of Zimbabwe, both urban and rural.

It triggered resource mobilisation efforts on a huge scale, targeting stakeholders that include those in the diaspora, the United Nations family, the international community and the private sector, among others.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Minister Muswere said a full appeal statement would be issued in due course.

He said the appeal was premised on three areas; search and rescue, mitigation and resilience building.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, presented the appeal by the President for domestic and international assistance and this was adopted by Cabinet.

“Search and rescue involves the identification and provision of assistance to beneficiaries, while mitigation relates to the measures put in place to avert the impact of the El Niño -induced drought. Resilience pertains to initiatives aimed at strengthening community capacities for sustainable livelihoods in order to cope with the disaster,” he said.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera apprised Cabinet on the progress they have made in implementing priority projects for the first 100-day cycle of 2024.

Under Prof Ncube’s ministry, timely and adequate disbursements for employment costs and social benefits have been done and domestic and external resource mobilisation is ongoing.

“The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube, reported progress on projects under his purview as follows: timely and adequate disbursements for employment costs and social benefits were done; domestic and external resource mobilisation is ongoing; policy reform matrices for debt arrears clearance were finalised and implementation has commenced; the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Conference was successfully hosted; implementation of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards is on-going; and the introduction of the new currency was accomplished,” said Dr Muswere.

Minister Mavetera has overseen the equipping of people with digital skills and digitisation of records, among other projects.

“The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda Mavetera, reported progress on projects under her purview as follows: 1 000 people were equipped with digital skills, and the remaining 200 will be equipped by May 15, 2024; 2 500 records have been digitised; development of the Government applications procurement framework is on course for completion by May 15, 2024.

“Deployment of ICT equipment to 100 marginalised schools is on course, with 40 schools having received the equipment, and the remaining 60 will receive the equipment by May 15, 2024; 14 ICT-enabled disaster management centres were established; 52 base stations were deployed across the provinces, with Mashonaland East 12, Mashonaland West 12, Midlands 4, Manicaland 4, Matabeleland South 7, Masvingo 13, and Matabeleland North 3; installation of a wireless radio base station in Masvingo was completed; installation of internet at Esigodini Agricultural College was completed; establishment of an ICT and Vocational Training Centre was completed and handed over to Marondera Female Open Prison,” said Minister Muswere.