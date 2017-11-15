LATEST & DEVELOPING: No Military Takeover in Zim

Farirai Machivenyika, Senior Reporter

10:26 – Action taken by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) today does not represent a military takeover of the Government but is meant to address the political, social and economic situation that could have ended in violent conflict, the ZDF said in a statement.

LISTEN TO STATEMENT HERE

10:41 – The situation in Harare’s CBD is calm with people going about their business.

ZDF says “As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”

10:45 – ZDF started with a statement Monday 13 November 2017 in which Commander General Constantine Chiwenga asserted that the military would not hesitate to step in if the country’s revolution was threatened.

General Chiwenga said drastic action would be taken immediately to stop counter revolutionaries from sliding Zimbabwe back into colonisation.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

