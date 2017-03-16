Analysts slate Moyo over Command Agric attacks

March 16, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Prof Moyo

Farirai Machivenyika:Senior Reporter

HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has been accused of suffering from opposition demons in the wake of his spirited attacks on Government’s Command Agriculture programme that experts say will restore the country’s food self-sufficiency.The analysts said it was surprising that Prof Moyo, a Politburo member and Cabinet minister, was being acerbic about the success of one of the pillars of Zim-Asset ahead of election 2018, raising questions about his motivation.

The highly-subscribed Command Agriculture programme was adopted by Cabinet last year, and President Mugabe assigned Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to oversee the programme.

The analysts spoke in the wake of a spate of messages by Prof Moyo on his Twitter handle, @ProfJNMoyo, lampooning the programme that is expected to run for the next two years as part of import-substitution and to boost the country’s food production levels.

Most farmers countrywide are expecting a bumper harvest following government's introduction of command agriculture. Picture by John Manzongo

In a tweet on March 6 following a story published in The Herald Prof Moyo wrote on his Twitter handle: “Report by @Herald Zimbabwe that “Command Agric exceeds target” is at best premature & at worst needlessly false!”

He went on to post on March 10 that “1/2: Maize is on 1,3m ha: 1,1m is Presidential Input Scheme; 153,102.60ha is Command Agriculture & the rest private!”

While figures from the Ministry of Agriculture were not readily available, Vice President Mnangagwa recently indicated that the programme was set to exceed set targets.

VP Mnangagwa

Prof Moyo on the same date, March 6, added “2/2: Command Agriculture targeted 400 000ha but contracted 247,035ha of which 191,124ha (77 percent) were tilled & 153,102.60ha (61 percent) were planted on!”

On March 11, he also wrote that, “Command is a tried & tested military concept. It is also a great in programming. But in civil matters command is an oxymoron & non starter!”

Referring to last week’s story carried by The Sunday Mail he added: “After merchants of Command Agriculture poured $500 (million) to plant maize on 153,102.60ha, they now want a Command Economy!”

In another tweet Prof Moyo wrote: “Better listen to agro-economists on how $500 (million) was commandeered to plant maize on just 153,102.60ha when the $500 (million) was meant for 400 000ha!”

He added: “It’s about integrity. People won’t swallow fake command data just like that. The 2016/17 Presidential Input Scheme has been a huge success! I still prefer policy over commandism & it’s not about semantics but about science. Remember, #words Matter!

“There’s an important difference between “command” & “policy” & the latter is better than the former; in the modern scheme of things!”

Namibia based analyst Mr Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said Prof Moyo could still be suffering from “opposition syndrome,” having spent time in opposition politics.

“It is regrettable that Prof Moyo in all his wisdom, real or imagined, fails to understand basic aspects of team work. One would be pardoned to suggest that he could still be possessed by pro-opposition demons, having spent more time in the opposition than with the ruling party, Zanu-pf.

‘‘However, given such penchant for indiscipline, Zanu-pf has got to show that it has an unshakeable and steadfast system of rules by taking decisive action against those promoting internal discord and undermining others.

Professor Jonathan Moyo

“If one reads the Twitter rants coupled with an interview that he gave to The Standard, one gets shocked to learn that Prof Moyo is still a member of the party and a Cabinet Minister.

“The lack of decisive action against Prof Moyo will continue to sow seeds of division in the party as there is a feeling that some members are more equal than others.

“Since the beginning of the millennium, this is the first time Zimbabwe is going to achieve food self-sufficiency, which we should all cherish and celebrate, perhaps and as a party brag about going into the elections. Surprisingly, Prof Moyo sees nothing good about it,” Mr Mugwadi said.

Lawyer Mr Tendai Toto described Prof Moyo’s criticism as counterproductive saying it called for action to be taken as he could have infringed on Cabinet rules on Zanu-pf’s regulations.

 
  • Tonderayi Chanakira

    Thats what Professors do Cde Mzvinavanhu they see beyond the obvious!

    • Kuta Kinte

      But not in the wilderness. This professor does not want Zimbabweans to believe what they are seeing. Fambayi mega muchiona zvirimwa and hazvidi ma rocket scientists, sekutaura kwa Pro Moyo wacho.

  • Zvichapera

    Learn to accept other views. Prof Moyo is right. It is premature until the harvest is collected. All these newspaper articles are just hot air.

  • Tengenenge

    And to think one humble lady was expelled from their party and hounded to death for simply saying “Pasi ne G40″ at a Gutu rally

  • Tar Baby

    Cde Mzvinavhu ndimi mutori kunze kweground chaiko zvekuti ava vari offside chete vari nani. $500 million patumahekita utwo? Hamunyari kuda kusimbisa zvisingasimbisiki. Prof vari kungoonesana nemamwe mawonero nemamwe maZimba kwete zvenyu zvokuti, see nothing, hear nothing izvo. Cde Mzvinavhu muri enemy of the state.

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      Prof Moyo`s tone remains negative to me . I said even if there are targets missed by farmers of delivering 5 tons per hectare to government ,the project will remain positive than if the government had not intervened to take advantage of the good rainfall season,given the difficult financing position for farmers. We had reports of some misguided lot who abused the inputs and that will result in targets being missed. But we cannot stop growing apples because some will get rotten before they reach our table. If the Prof is joining those who specialize in finding only weaknesses in our government efforts then he has lost our “gwara“! Anyone predicting that the maize harvest will not be significant ,is just suffering from a disease that has plugged many sellouts opposed to our land reform. The ZANU PF government I support and voted for is upbeat over the outcome of this season. Kungohumana zviri negative , why?I am not any enemy of the State at all. Prof Moyo will remain standing on his head on this issue.

  • ZISO

    hey you analyst are you analising Jonathan or the fact on the table?we head you that disciplinary action must be taken.that is what you are pushing to happen as before. Give us your counter facts also to defuse his facts.if you wish to say something.

  • kabija

    What is analytical about the “analysts’” commends? They did not dispute his figures, at least the author of the article stated he could not get the official figures. However, Fatso couldn’t wait to be factual, and decided kungohumana on the basis of his allegiance. So where did the so called analysts get/miss their facts? Do not just give tittles to people because they subscribe to your opinion.

  • Tambai Mese Mujairane

    Per hectare costs to produce Maize=$800, but can be anything from $350 to $800

    Land preparation $ 60
    labour per hectare $ 95
    25kg bag of seed $ 47.43
    Fertiliser: Compound D -6 *50kg Bags $192
    Fertiliser: AN(Top Dressing) -5*50kg bags $175
    Grain bags $ 31.5
    Insecticides $ 8.7
    Transport $ 60.38
    Insurance $ 7.32
    Fuel/Oils $ 60
    Incidentials $ 63

    Total Cost Per hectare $800.33

    400 000 Hectares $320,132,000
    153 103 Hectares $122,532,924

    Money to be Accounted for $377,467,076 ($377Million)

    $500 000 000 for 400 000Hectares = $1,250 per Hectare
    $500 000 000 for153 103 Hectares = $3,266 per Hectare

    Vapupuri pupurai

  • succuba

    ….to justify the people`s suffering after the imposition of sanctions because of the very land issue. – (fakey)

    Continuing to tell lies still…. you are an embarrassment.

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      No one is embarrassed by fair debating of our national issues. Why don`t you contribute what you think is not lies for readers to decide.

      • succuba

        Then let’s debate fairly…. why won’t you engage me on the sanctions issue…. I would phone you about this but you have no battery in your phone because of sanctions…kikikikiki…

        “Sanctions” are not on Zimbabwe because of land issues.

  • Profmununhema

    Be as it may, Ngwena reported a success of 38%. I am not sure if we are mimicking the South African standards of regarding utter failure as success. On the other hand, J Moyo is busy advancing self egoistic agendas at the same time trying to shit attention to his funds misuse. We wont forget about this crime.

  • Mungandidii

    Hear no evil, see no evil. This is a good program but if some people identify issues, let them raise these issues without fear of being labelled.

  • Gushungo WekuGP

    Moyo is very right, we must stop this silly notion of saying something exceed targets without measurement. The last time Made flew in a helicopter and declared a bumper harvest we ended up importing maize!

  • Gushungo WekuGP

    Moyo knows what he si doing one day you will thank him!

  • Gushungo WekuGP

    What is the basis of saying we have exceeded targets?

  • mabwe

    But this is the usual Zanu pf way of doing things!!! Lies, lies and lies. My question is why is Prof. Moyo raising such questions now when he has been the Goebbels of the party? Is he is still Zanu pf???

  • Mbla

    What about his Zimdef saga yakapera here?

  • Cde Rhany D

    Saka zvine basa rei?

  • Exy

    I think Prof Moyo vaita breakdown according to his a analysis, simply do the same Muzvinavanhu tione mafacts,not kungopopota,remember iEconomics ka idzi hadzisi politics. Even in business ukaisa 1bn as an investment,it’s not only mari yawaisa that matters but it’s what you will get that matters.Investing a billion when going to make a lose means you need to track and see how best are you going to make sure you are lose proof. Whilst am not disputing the fact that this year yields are going to be good than ever since the land reform due to some good rains and gvt intervention,let not forget that any mismanagement of finances for this program will have consequences anozoonekwa nenyika yese.So let’s do maths dzacho zviri realistic don’t get sanctions obscure your judgement as I c u are so obsessed with sanctions, forget abt sanctions and do things correctly

  • nhoroondo weJerera

    ummmm the so called learned professor should zip up his mouth…. presidential… oh my foot…….hundreds of thousands of hectrage under command……2 bags …one basal and one top dressing per household for presidential cant account for 1.3mill hectrage as is said by musorobhangu. lets give credit where it is worth…… gore rino maguta baba, command ndizvooo, bhora mberi E.D and cabinet

  • eddiemzala

    y not allow theman space for open and diffrent views on matters

  • eddiemzala

    are they asleep the man is merely stating facts our problem ndeyekusadakuudzwa we then turn to say he is being noisy and devisive

  • Matsimba

    Agreed. The opposition to the programme does not emanate from mischief, personal hatred and certainly not political maneuvering, since most of us are not political actors. However, as a believer of free enterprise and the marvelous things it can do to societies when properly regulated the word command has dangerous connotations. It stifles economic dynamism, negates personal talent and “murders” market forces. There is more than enough empirical evidence that it’s inefficient in capital allocation and naturally makes everyone poor, as the stock of capital is whittled down. Thus the general command philosophy in the military which works wonders in battle does not translate into successes either in commerce or general economic management rather the consequences would be too ghastly to contemplate.

  • wembabvu

    Professor Jonso is saying the truth.Bvumai chokwadi

  • Chief Charumbira

    Professor varashika chaizvo because he is bound by Cabinet ethics of maintaining collective responsibility. Hate him like him, ED has also excelled in whatever assignments His Excellency, the President, assigns him. Specific examples are: (a) the integration of ZIPRA, ZANLA and Former Rhodesian Soldiers into one Army, the Zimbabwe National Army, (b) Thwarting apartheid South Africa’s machinations to destabilise Zimbabwe during his tenure as Minister of State Security, (c) Introduction of Parliamentary Portfolio Committees during his tenure as Speaker of Parliament as well as setting up of Constituency Offices for MPs, (d) Overseeing the Frelimo/Renamo Peace talks in Rome and many others not mentioned in this narrative. The man is an excellent performer and has stood by the President when others have deserted him, a typical example being the 2008 watershed elections when he ensured ZANU (PF) victory after Morgan Tsvangirai had trounced the Party in the first run.