200 000 face deportation from SA

February 6, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
At least 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa face deportation at the expiry of their special dispensation permits on December 31.

The figure is a far cry from the alleged 3 million touted by Zimbabwean opposition political parties as the number of Zimbabweans resident in South Africa as they seek to cast aspersions on Government.

South African Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was quoted in the South African media last week, saying the special permit arrangement could not continue forever.

He said some Zimbabweans might be forced to regularise their stay in that country or apply for visas like other foreigners.

“We cannot offer permanent residency for such a high number of people,” said Minister Gigaba.

Minister Gigaba said there were 197 000 people on the special permit arrangement, adding that he would make an announcement on the ZSP before the end of this month.

He urged Zimbabweans to take full advantage of other visas provided by South Africa.

“We will make a well-thought-out decision, hopefully with the support of my cabinet colleagues.”

Minister Gigaba said his government was considering setting quotas on the number of foreigners interested in working or running businesses in South Africa.

He said they were also working on a proposal first made in the green paper on international migration in June to have quotas on the number of economic migrants in the country.

According to the South African Home Affairs Department, economic migrant refers to foreign nationals who migrate for economic reasons such as seeking employment or to conduct business.

Minister Gigaba said his country would start enforcing South African law requiring that 60 percent of all workforces should be made up of locals in the hospitality sector.

The law will also be enforced in the construction, agriculture and mining industries, which have a number of foreigners in their employ.

Ms Roshan Dadoo of the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa said the looming end of the ZSP made no sense as it could lead to Zimbabweans with jobs in the country being declared illegal.
  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    You should not forget to criticize all the political opposition stooges who support sanctions inimical to our efforts to create jobs in this country. Just criticizing the government as your foolish hobby horse ridding is not plausible. Sanctions are the major factor , inter alia, bedeviling our economic efforts to create the jobs as per our party manifesto. You can try to harvest political mileage from the negative effects of sanctions , but come 2018, the people will disabuse you via the ballot box. The people are informed about the causality equation in respect of our economic nadir! So far, you, the opposition lot have managed to lie to yourselves over why our economic situation is like this. The truth has sustained our government over the years as we continue soldiering on against economic satanic forces you support . Please remove yourself from your unpatriotic thinking, pro bono publico.

    • Freedom not just Independence

      Cde, if you abuse human rights, tell the west to go hang, rig elections, steal 15 Billion$, kill opposition members, harass your own citizens, then you expect the same people whom you are telling to go hang to smile at you and embrace you? Isn’t it that the same reason you started looking East? And the East unfortunately also refused to deal with you, they are looking else where? Do the right thing, and the country will be back on track.

      • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

        Be squarely advised that the sanctions were not imposed because of human rights issue nor or elections issue. Did we not have Gukurahundi and dissidents issue in our country where innocent people were fatally caught between government forces and dissidents? Why were sanctions not imposed then? Why did the West lie about human rights when we took back our land, as a lame excuse to impose illegal sanctions outside the UN Security Council purview? The estimated $15 billion leakage via transfer pricing is not factual in my view. . Its a matter that requires investigation and forensic conclusion. It is by no means political fodder for those who cannot reason properly . I need hardly debate the $15 billion fluid and unsubstantiated issue. Zimbabwe will do better without sanctions or economic charity! Nothing wrong in criticizing the West and ask them to remove the satanic and pervasive sanctions. Who are you, in your pedestrian capacity to conclude the progressive countries will not deal with Zimbabwe, when projects are in pipeline towards our economy ? What do you mean by the right thing? Stop musing the reversal of our land reform in exchange for sinister investments. Read our new constitution which correctly baptized our land reform. Why should we apologize for doing the legitimate as a free from colonial rule people?

    • James

      Iwe mudhara iwe-Come 2018 mapothole achagadzirwa here??? Zimboz in SA and other countries are driving and utilising relatively better infrastructure iwe unchingowawata kuti sanctions.

  • yowe

    so the good news apa is that only 200,000 Zimbabweans are in South Africa??? hahahaha YOWE!!! if i get this article correctly 200,000 are on the special permit..what about those with work permits, residence permits and the illegal zimbos there ??? Sometimes politics hadzishandi keeping on trying to convince people that life is good in Zim is an insult on the intelligence of the readers

  • yowe

    iko kusatonyara kweZanu PF acting as if the fact that 200,000 of you citizens are trying to stay in South Africa is a non- event ….. Zanu has failed

    • Norman Moyo

      The government was forced to do whatever necessary to survive. Zim is under illegal sanctions the quicker you know that the better. Thabo Mbeki warned certain leaders in Zim who were requesting South Africa to stop supplying Zim with electricity about the side effects. Those leaders did not care they wanted the government to collapse. Any economic problems in Zim go ask them for solution not the ruling party.

      • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

        Well said , thanks. I hope this MDCT “yowe“stooge will remember when fellow stooge Tsvangirai urged the then Cde Mbeki government to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe. Cde Mbeki refused! As people continue to suffer mainly because of Western sanctions stooges, like “yowe“, foolishly expect to reap political capital from people`s suffering. The people are wiser than all stooges put in one neo- colonial basket! The ruling party, ZANU PF will continue ruling because its trajectory and policies are pro bono publico!

      • yowe

        i will refrain from calling you a stupid idiot who lacks knowledge and understanding .I will also not call you a pathetic sycophant who is suffering from massive delusions (talking of sanctions aftet what Zanu Pf has done in the past 3 years???).I will not do this because it is very rude to insult people with clear mental problems like you….

  • Mungandidii

    Even if they turn out to be 20,000 that should not be reason for celebrations, those people are refugees, some of them want to come back home but their country cannot accommodate them. Its very embarrassing having to plead with a neighbour to take in your kids because the father has failed to provide.

  • mabvurubvanyanga

    It is funny are they going to be deported with their children some of them have their children as well to south Africans kkkkkkkkkkkkk funny.

  • irony

    Tendai Mugabe senior reporter .

  • Freedom not just Independence

    Reporter, The ZSP caters only for a small fraction of people living with permits in SA. The majority of permit holders are on general work permits, with a large number also on Quota Scarce skills permits. The majority of Zimbabweans in SA are simply illegal. That is what the opposition is adding up and coming up with a number higher than the 200,000. I for one, I am on a quota permit, my wife on a general permit, my maid is illegally here, the guy who serves me beer at the local bar is on ZSP, the guy who cuts grass in my garden doesnt even have a passport. The Zimbabweans (40+ per day) who do trenching on a casual basis for my small business use asylum papers. Now you move around JHB and you see a lot of Zimbabweans on traffic lights, traffic circles, labor pick-up points congregating to wait for potential employers. At construction sites, you hear people casually communicating in Shona, same in the farms. Just to give you a better picture of what is happening down South. Now, even an ordinary South African is also tired of Zimbabweans. If you go to Tembisa, or Soweto, you hardly drive more than a km without hearing Sungura sounds being blasted from a Mkuku or from some tuck-shop, run by a Zimbabwean. That is how bad the situation is, Mr Reporter.
    Mr Gigaba, is just being diplomatic here, he is simply trying to say, Zimbos, we are now tired of you, whatever your problems are, we have tried to help, but we are now tired. Go back and do all your best in 2018 to re-claim your country.

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      You are assuming the sanctions will be lifted if your MDCT party wins in 2018? Your attempt to misinterpret the position of SA government on our economic plight is colored by your sympathy and wish for your MDCT to win elections. The majority of people are not in exile but home . Those at home will decide the result of the elections in favor of ZANU PF. After all , Azanian leaders understand our problem better than the SA few misguided people who speak against foreign workers from all over Africa , not Zim alone. By the way its not only Shona speaking Zimbabweans who are jobbing in SA.