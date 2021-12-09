Zimpapers donates to Island Hospice and Healthcare

Zimpapers group chief marketing officer Tapiwa Mandimutsira (left), The Sunday Mail editor Victoria Ruzvidzo (second from left), Island Hospice Palliative Care Consultant (third from left) and Island Hospice and Healthcare Executive Director Mudiwa Mundawarara pose for a picture with a cheque of a Zimpapers donation to the organisation in Harare today

Herald Reporter

ZIMPAPERS, the country’s largest integrated media house, has donated $2,2 million to Island Hospice and Healthcare in Harare as part of its corporate social responsibility of giving back to the community.

The money was handed to Island Hospice and Healthcare executive director Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara by Zimpapers chief marketing officer Mr Tapiwa Mandimutsira.

Zimpapers Digital and Publishing (DAP) general manager Mr Marks Shayamano and The Sunday Mail Editor, Victoria Ruzvidzo also attended the event.

Island Hospice and Healthcare provides palliative and bereavement care services and the organisation also operates a nursing agency as a social enterprise initiative and its clinical team are, when required, involved in prevention services and campaigns.

It further offers services to clients who may have traditionally fallen outside of palliative care such as those dealing with trauma.