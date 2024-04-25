ZITF official opening moved to Saturday

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

The official opening of the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair has been moved from tomorrow to Saturday due to unforeseen circumstances, ZITF Company chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo has said.

Kenya President, Dr William Ruto remains the guest of honour and will be accompanied by President Mnangagwa, who is patron of the ZITF.

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Moyo said the official opening ceremony will start at 10am on Saturday, instead of the usual 2pm.

Guests are required to be seated in the main arena by 9:30am.

Tomorrow, President Mnangagwa is expected to visit the show and tour some stands.

The Chairman’s Luncheon will follow thereafter, as per invitation.

Added Mr Moyo: “The ZITF Company appreciates your support and understanding. We look forward to an exciting ZITF 2024 public visitor period (26-27 April).”

The ZITF opened this Tuesday amid high participation by exhibitors.

A number of countries from SADC, the Middle East and Europe are also exhibiting as the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement drive continues to pay dividends.