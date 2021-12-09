20 ZUPCO buses for Mashonaland East Province

09 Dec, 2021 - 12:12 0 Views
0 Comments
20 ZUPCO buses for Mashonaland East Province Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) Golden Dragon buses for Mashonaland East Province commissioned today in Marondera

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau
Mashonaland East Province today received 20 buses under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) as Government fulfills its promise to avail affordable and reliable public transport to commuters.

The buses will ply routes to be determined by the people of Mashonaland East Province.

They were commissioned by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province, Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi at a ceremony held at Rudhaka Stadium, Marondera.

Senior provincial officials from Mashonaland East and also from Zupco graced the commissioning where Dr Munzverengwi thanked the New Dispensation under President E.D. Mnangagwa for living up to its promises.

“I am greatly honoured to be officiating at this handover ceremony where Mashonaland East Province is receiving 20 buses from the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr. E.D.Mnangagwa. It is indeed a promise that he made some time back and as a people’s President, he has fulfilled that promise.

“The buses we are receiving today will ply routes to be determined by us the people of Mashonaland East. The deployment will come after we have collectively submitted information on route assessment based on where we feel we can achieve the greatest good to the greatest number.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting