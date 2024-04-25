Mashonaland East liberation war hero laid to rest

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Mashonaland East’s liberation war hero, Cde Muwadi Mekiah Mbiriyedenga died at the age of 77 on April 21, 2024, after a short illness.

The death of Cde Mbiriyedenga comes a few days after the province lost another dedicated son, national hero Cde Nash Dzimiri who was the Director of Investment in the President’s Department.

Cde Dzimiri died on April 16, 2024, after a short illness.

Cde Mbiriyedenga was laid to rest at the provincial shrine in Marondera, while Cde Dzimiri will be buried on Monday at the National Heroes Acre, together with another national hero, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha and heroine Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu.