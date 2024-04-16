Zimpapers CEO Deketeke speaks on Zamps report

Herald Reporter

Despite the headwinds confronting the media business due to digital migration, the latest Zamps survey results show that Zimpapers newspapers, radio stations and television channel are not only resilient, but continue to be market leaders in Zimbabwe, the diversified media company’s chief executive officer, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke, has said.

“We are very pleased that the majority of Zimbabweans still consider our content to be the most relevant across all media platforms.

“Our major newspapers that include The Herald and The Sunday Mail are still the market leaders in the print media while the others such as the Chronicle, H Metro, Sunday News and The Manica Post also command significant readership,” said Mr Deketeke.

“Our radio stations and the television channel have also recorded tremendous growth in listenership and viewership, with Star FM emerging as Zimbabwe’s top radio station in most cities.

“It is pleasant to note that Capitalk FM, which is based in Harare, is the third most listened to radio in the capital city while Diamond FM in Mutare is a cut above all radio stations listened to in the eastern highlands.

“Our television channel ZTN has shown tremendous growth from 0,6 percent listenership last year to 2 percent while its competition has drastically fallen in viewership.

“This gives us confidence that our investment in both television and radio is now bearing tremendous fruit.

“We will continue to invest in all our media products to make sure that our content is the most sought after by Zimbabwean readers, listeners and viewers as well as digital followers,” he said.