Zim, Swiss trade on the rise

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Outgoing Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe Niculin Jäger has expressed confidence in the growth of trade relations between the two countries on the back of a new agreement that will lay the framework for better investment policies.

Speaking to the media after bidding farewell to President Mnangagwa yesterday, Ambassador Jäger said cooperation between Zimbabwe and Switzerland had improved significantly over the past four years adding that there was room for further growth in trade.

“We just negotiated a new agreement that will lay the framework between our two countries for better investment policies and I believe this will open new possibilities for investors. Concerning trade, many of our companies are producing locally and they are on the ground and have been employing people for a long time,” he said.

Ambassador Jäger has been in Zimbabwe for the past four years.

He said the two visits by President Mnangagwa to Davos were a milestone in strengthening relations.

“The last four years have been an incredible journey of close cooperation between Zimbabwe and Switzerland. The relations are very cordial and they have focused a lot on economic exchange.

“This allowed us to touch on different topics. We witnessed the President’s visit to Davos in 2018 and again, recently, he was there again,” he said.

The relations between the two countries have strengthened in the past years with Switzerland providing support for various sectors including rehabilitation of smallholder irrigation schemes, emergency needs of people affected by disasters and also to secure sustainable livelihoods in Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Jäger expressed hope that more Zimbabwean products would find their way to the Swiss markets for enhanced trade.