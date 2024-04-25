Five elephants stray from Mavuradonha to Shamva, two put down

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Five elephants strayed from the Mavuradonha range to Shamva on Monday.

Despite the potential danger posed by the animals, some villagers trailed the elephants with buckets hoping to get some meat in the event that they were culled.

ZimParks officials then came in and put down two of the elephants in Chikonamombe Vllage.

After removing the tusks, the meat was given to the community.

Chief Nyamaropa reported that the remaining three elephants are yet to be located. It is suspected that they went back to Mavuradonha through Centenary.

“We suspect that the herd came through Dotito, and it is believed that the animals were disturbed in Mavuradonha,” said Chief Nyamaropa.

Following the culling of the two elephants, an awareness campaign was launched to educate the community on the danger of wild animals.