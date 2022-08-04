Zim, Spain to escalate ties

Zim, Spain to escalate ties

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

 

Zimbabwe and Spain’s excellent bi-lateral relations should continue to be escalated on various fronts including on economic and social spheres, the outgoing Ambassador of Spain to Zimbabwe Santiago Gomez-Acebo has said.

 

Speaking after paying a courtesy call to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare today, Ambassador Gomez, who has been in the country since 2019, said the kindness of Zimbabweans has impressed him and his wife.

Ambassador Gomez said Spain is a friend of Zimbabwe and has always been such since the period when the country attained its hard fought independence.

 

“Spain is with Zimbabwe and shares the difficulties of this country and also considers that Zimbabwe has a great potential in its own population.

“The kindness of Zimbabweans has always impressed me and my wife. We consider that Zimbabwe has an incredible level of education and believe Zimbabwe will do well in the coming years. We wish the country all the best,” said Ambassador Gomez.

