UNESCO director general pays tribute to heritage icon, Prof Munjeri

Sifelani Tsiko – Innovations Editor

UNESCO’s director-general, Ms Audrey Azoulay, has described the late Professor Dawson Munjeri as a renowned heritage scholar, an icon and a leading light for cultural stewardship in Africa.

Prof Munjeri passed away on April 29 aged 75.

The eminent scholar was accorded a State-assisted funeral and laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare.

In a statement, Ms Azoulay said Professor Munjeri was a staunch defender of world heritage.

“It is with deep sadness that UNESCO has learned of the death of Professor Dawson Munjeri. He was a leading figure in the field of heritage conservation and a leading light for cultural stewardship in Africa,” she said.

“His lasting legacy, forged through decades of unwavering commitment to protecting Zimbabwe and Africa’s diverse heritage, has left an indelible mark on the World Heritage and UNESCO community. His immense contribution has led to the establishment of the African World Heritage Fund and the recognition of more African sites as World Heritage Sites.”

“Prof Munjeri’s lasting legacy will be his role as a mentor and a beacon of inspiration to countless African professionals,” Ms Azoulay said.

“He raised a new generation of heritage professionals and taught them the great importance of educating, preserving and promoting our shared cultural heritage.

“UNESCO extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Prof Dawson Munjeri, who was a devoted father and proud grandfather. We will forever cherish the dedication, compassion and humanism that characterised him throughout his life,” she said.

Prof Munjeri’s lifelong commitment to preserving Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage began at a young age, fuelled by a passion for history and a deep reverence for the past.

The late scholar played a crucial role in the inscription of the Great Zimbabwe Monument on the World Heritage List in 1986, before becoming head of Zimbabwe’s National Monuments and Museums.

Prof Munjeri was a member of the Zimbabwean delegation to the World Heritage Committee from 1997 to 2003 and served as vice-chairman and rapporteur at the 24th Session of the Committee in Cairns, Australia, in 2000.

He also authored numerous publications on oral history, intangible heritage, authenticity in the context of world heritage and cultural landscapes, as well as a dissertation on international laws governing the protection of heritage.

From 2002, he served as Deputy Permanent Delegate of Zimbabwe to UNESCO for a number of years.

“Following the approval of the UNESCO Strategy for Priority Africa in 2021, he accepted to play a crucial role in the development of the Strategy for World Heritage in Africa (2022-2029) as a tool to implement the objectives of Priority Africa,” Ms Azoulay said.

Prof Munjeri was born on July 11, 1949.

He is survived by four children – Theresa, Eugene, Kudzai, Farai and 10 grandchildren.

His wife passed away three years ago.