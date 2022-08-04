Concern raised over unfortified sugar imports

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

BUY Zimbabwe has raised concerns over the importation of unfortified sugar imports currently being sold on the local market.

Buy Zimbabwe, is a social enterprise that works closely with the various associations including the Standard Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ).

The imports are against Zimbabwe’s Statutory Instrument 120 of 2016 which requires sugar and other foods to be fortified with fortificants approved by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

In a statement, Buy Zimbabwe general manager, Mr Alois Burutsa said some of the brands flooding the market include Ashna Golden Sugar, Sunshine Brown Sugar, Liberty Brown Sugar and Cosspex Brown Sugar among other brands.

“As Buy Zimbabwe, we are urging the relevant authorities to take the necessary action against the importation of these unfortified sugar brands as they pose a health risk especially to children.

“We also urge the public to buy locally manufactured fortified sugar from our local markets which meet the set dietary standards,” he said.

Purchase of local brands, in line with Government’s drive, seeks to promote local industry which in turn help to create employment.