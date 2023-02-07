Zim, Iran seek to upscale economic co-operation

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava (centre) and Islamic Republic of Iran Co-operatives, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (second from right) display signed documents, while Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza (left), Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa (second from left) and Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani look-on in Tehran, Iran on Sunday. — Picture: Foster Thole.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Iran are ready to increase trade and economic co-operation following the signing of a framework-setting memorandum of understanding at the just ended ninth meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation between Zimbabwe and Iran in Tehran, Iran.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava led Zimbabwe’s team, which included Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa and Minister of Industry and Commerce Sekai Nzenza.

Soon after the meeting, Zimtrade and its Iranian counterpart signed a trade agreement between Zimbabwe and Iran as they continue forging ahead with the implementation of the co-operation agreement.

Minister Shava noted that bilateral relations were on “a remarkable upward trajectory guided by the vision of our two leaders of achieving inclusive economic growth that will uplift the lives of our people”.

“Our two countries are resolutely united against unilateralism, illegal sanctions, and other unjust unilateral measures that have been imposed on us by some Western countries.

“I urge our two countries to continue to mobilise international support against the inglorious vocality of these countries.”

While a yardstick for measuring progress in the work of the joint commission was the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding, the real benefit came when these were diligently implemented.

“Economic co-operation should form an important pillar in our bilateral relations. The level of our economic co-operation is still low.

“We need to redouble our efforts in this area by concluding negotiations on the enabling legal instruments and agenda items under consideration during this Session of the JPCC. There should not be any further delays in concluding instruments including the MoU on pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, medical education, and health tourism; MoU on co-operation in agriculture; and MoU on small to medium Enterprises,” said Minister Shava.

Minister of Co-operatives, Labour, and Social Welfare of Iran and Co-Chairperson of the Ministerial Segment of the Zimbabwe-Iran JPCC, Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said Iran will ensure the full implementation of what was agreed.

The two countries also discussed cooperation in finance and banking, customs administration, broadcasting and publicity, transport, research and innovation exchange as well as arts, sport and cultural co-operation, among other areas.

Minister Mutsvangwa said her ministry is open to start working in exchange programmes and highlighted the massive milestones the Second Republic had achieved in improving the media space.

She spoke of the freeing up of the airwaves following the licensing of more TV stations in Zimbabwe.

“I am ready to meet the media institutes here both in print and broadcasting so that we start working together to educate our populace,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.