National hero Kanhanga burial date set

The body of the late National Hero Brigadier-General (Rtd) Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga arrives at his Mvurwi farm where friends and relatives gathered to bid farewell to their hero.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

The National Hero, Brigadier General (Rtd) Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga will be buried on Friday this week, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has confirmed.

Brig-Gen Kanhanga (73) died in his sleep on Thursday last week at his rural home in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

“I can confirm that the national hero will be buried on Friday this week at the national shrine,” said Minister Kazembe.

Brig-Gen Kanhanga’s body was airlifted to his farm in Mvurwi yesterday and will be returned to the parlour today awaiting burial.

Tributes have been pouring in for the national hero who has been described as a humble and measured man with a fine political mind who has left a legacy of love, peace and unity which should be cherished by all.

In conferring the Brigadier General (Rtd) Kanhanga with national hero status, President Mnangagwa said the departed military man was a stalwart of the armed liberation struggle and belonged to an early crop of freedom fighters who left the country to fight for independence.

Born on January 6, 1950, Brig Gen Kanhanga went to school in Guruve before he skipped the country for military training.

President Mnangagwa said the sad news of the sudden death of Brig Gen Kanhanga was as devastating as it was unexpected.

“A stalwart of our armed liberation struggle and ever a grassroots man, the late Brigadier General Kanhanga belonged to an early crop of freedom fighters who left their homes, families, and interrupted their education far back in the early 1970s to join the armed struggle for our National Freedom and Independence,” said President Mnangagwa.

Back then, President Mnangagwa said it called for men and women of extreme courage and advanced national consciousness to brush aside the many perils which existed everywhere, in order to join in the armed struggle for national independence.

A stalwart of the armed liberation struggle, Brig-Gen Kanhanga belonged to the pioneering crop of freedom fighters who ignited the decisive phase of the country’s struggle for independence.

Brig-Gen Kanhanga left a legacy of love, peace and unity, which the nation should cherish.

Brig-Gen Kanhanga went to school in Guruve before skipping the border for military training in the early 1970s.

After independence, Brig-Gen Kanhanga was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army, rising through the ranks until he attained the rank of Brigadier-General

He saw action in various military missions in the region, including helping the country secure strategic routes to the sea.

On retirement from active service, he took up active politics. He represented the ruling party in Parliament and was also a member of the Politburo.

At the time of his demise, he was a member of the Central Committee.

He was once appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism. In addition, he also served on different boards such as Zimpapers and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

He is survived by his wife and four children. Mourners are gathered at number 33 Hyton Road, Mandara, Harare, while others are at his farm in Guruve