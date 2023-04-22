Zim Embassy hosts memorable Independence celebrations in India

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to India Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare (left), a business executive Mr Roy Varghese (centre) and ZITC president Dr Asif Iqbal during the 43rd Independence Day celebrations in India.

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwean Embassy in India held memorable Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, in the State of Karnataka, South India.

The celebrations were held at the behest of the Zimbabwe-India Trade Council (ZITC) and its membership.

ZITC president Dr Asif Iqbal hosted the celebrations, which were attended by several senior government officials, diplomats, business executives and media organisations.

The idea of celebrating Zimbabwe’s 43rd Independence anniversary in Bengaluru was mooted in May last year during the visit to India by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, considering that the ZITC headquarters are located in that city. In his keynote address, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India, Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare said Zimbabwe and India enjoyed cordial relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle when India supported Harare both politically and materially.

Dr Chipare hailed India’s principled stance in rendering unwavering support for Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive, the country’s quest to re-join the Commonwealth and the unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe and India have exchanged high-level visits in the past five years, with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga visiting India in March of 2018 and the then Indian Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu reciprocating in November 2018.

First Lady Dr Mnangagwa also visited India in May last year.

Various ministerial visits took place between the two countries last year, with Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, leading a high-powered delegation to the 2022 edition of the CII-EximBank India- Africa-Conclave held in June. Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda also visited India last year. Dr Chipare said trade relations between the two countries were not commensurate with the excellent political relations and in this regard, he thanked ZITC for its role in promoting trade and investment between Zimbabwe and India.

In the last two years, ZITC has been taking business delegations to Zimbabwe, thus creating awareness on investment opportunities in Harare.

In February this year at a meeting with VP Chiwenga held in Mumbai, Dr Iqbal indicated his intention to lead a business delegation to Harare between next month and June.

During the Independence celebrations this week, Dr Iqbal confirmed the visit for early June.

On the sidelines of the celebrations, Dr Chipare officially opened the ZITC office in Bengaluru, which shares the same premises with the SADC Trade Council Commissioner’s offices under the auspices of the India Economic and Trade Organisation headed by Dr Iqbal.

As a sign of gratitude and esteemed recognition, Dr Chipare was honoured in a traditional Karnataka style, adorned with a Peta (honouring hat), along with a pearl necklace and South Indian Silk shawl.

This is a unique way in which a person of high prestige is honoured in the State of Karnataka.

The Mysuru Peta is an opulent formal turban, originally worn by the Kings of Mysore.

It consists of a long strip of cloth such as silk or cotton, that is wound around the head.