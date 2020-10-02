Zesa audit boss in fuel scam

Court Reporter

ZESA Holdings head of Group Performance and Audit was yesterday freed on $10 000 bail on charges of converting the utility’s 9 180 litres of fuel worth $10 456 to his own use and allocating another 3 440 litres to a broken down vehicle.

Obson Matunja was ordered to deposit the bail coupled with other conditions when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Mr Trynois Utahwashe.

Mr Utahwashe remanded Matunja to October 23 for routine appearance on fraud and theft of trust property charges. Mrs Valerie Ngoma, prosecuting, alleges that between January 2018 and December 2019, Matunja would request fuel coupons for six pool vehicles that were used in his department.

Matunja would then allocate the fuel to his subordinates and during the same period he allegedly received 23 260 litres.

The State alleges that Matunja would note recipients of the fuel coupons and made them to sign for it..

Mrs Ngoma alleges that Matunja would request fuel for his workmates, including those who will be off duty.

Out of the total amount of fuel he received during the material time, Matunja is said to have distributed 14 080 litres and allegedly converted the remainder to his own use.

Mrs Ngoma also alleges fuel was allocated to a Zesa pool vehicle that broke down on January 31, 2017 and was sent for repairs at the utility company’s workshop.

Zesa is said to have lost US$3 921 as a result of Matunja’s conduct.