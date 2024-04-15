ZENT lines up three clean energy projects

Nelson Gahadza Senior Business Reporter

ZESA Enterprises (ZENT) has lined up three power generation projects valued at over US$15 million as part of its roadmap of various strategic directions towards building the security of energy supply in the country.

ZENT, a subsidiary of State power utility ZESA Holdings, manufactures and distributes electrical equipment, including transformers and transmission towers for the local and regional markets.

According to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) 2024 projects brochure, ZENT is planning three power generation projects that are at different stages of development.

These include the setting up of a 20 megawatts/year manufacturing and assembly plant for solar photovoltaic (PC) panels rated at 250 watts output and accessories for US$9 million.

The second one is the Parabolic Solar Collectors Project. ZENT intends to purchase equipment to manufacture solar steam collectors and build solar collector steam stations valued at €4 million.

On the third project, ZENT plans to establish a steel tower production line, a zinc hot dip galvanising plant, and undertake structural steel fabrication for a consideration of US$6,9 million.

ZENT acting managing director, Dr Godfrey Mugaviri said in an interview that the projects were at different stages of fundraising as the unit company to capacitate the electricity sector.

“In Zimbabwe currently we have two main sources of power generation, which are Hwange Thermal and hydro in Kariba.

“Because of the rainfall pattern and effects of climate change, the deployment of solar technology has become very critical, and this country is endowed with a significant amount of solar radiation.

“Therefore, we can create considerable power generation through the deployment of solar technology and we have taken it upon ourselves that we need to set up a solar PV manufacturing plant,” he said.

He said ZENT had done the market feasibility study and already knew how many solar panels were needed in Zimbabwe and how much power they could produce.

“We know all that through a very comprehensive feasibility study that was independent of us. So, we want to manufacture these solar panels so that we can create a number of off-the-grid solutions,.

Dr Mugaviri said ZENT had already signed a memorandum of understanding with various big solar panel manufacturing companies in the world, like CHiNT.

“ChiNT Astro Energy is one of the biggest solar panel manufacturing companies in the world and we have signed a cooperation agreement where we exchange notes and help each other to try and capacitate each other,” said Dr Mugaviri.

ZENT was trying to further those cooperation agreements to move towards financial closure after getting the appropriate regulatory approvals.

On the Parabolic Solar Collectors Project, ZENT wanted to use sun radiation to heat water through a process whereby the solar collectors would be focused on the sun.

“Many companies are using industrial boilers to boil water and then provide warmth. In hospitals, they need steam and hot water, therefore, this technology then replaces the industrial boilers for heating,.

Dr Mugaviri said the project would contribute to the country’s thrust towards green energy and decarbonise the economy.

“We are courting various investors and the process has been set in motion to engage foreign direct investors,” he said.

ZENT is also aiming to establish a steel tower production line, a zinc hot dip galvanising plant, and structural steel fabrication for a consideration of US$6,9 million.

The project will leverage steel production from the Manhize Steel plant after the two parties signed an off-tacker agreement for the supply of steel.