Simba Bhora punish Dynamos

Bruce Chikuni in SHAMVA

Simba Bhora . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

SIMBA BHORA underlined their title credentials with a narrow win over “rivals” Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match before a packed Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva yesterday.

Captain Walter Musona beat the halftime whistle with the match-winning strike from a tight angle on the right, with the Dynamos rightback seemingly already thinking of the halftime break.

Victory moved Simba Bhora into second place with 13 points from six matches, one point behind pacesetters Highlanders, who dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at champions Ngezi Platinum on Saturday.

On the other hand, the defeat sent Dynamos six places down the ladder to 14th with six points from as many matches.

Dynamos, who suffered their second defeat in six starts, are now just two points above bottom-placed Hwange and eight points behind leaders Highlanders.

The future of coach Genesis Mangombe is now in serious doubt as even the die-hard DeMbare fans have seemingly given up on him.

In a cautious approach to the contest, the two sides fielded less offensive players and the first half failed to produce some “edge of the seat” moments.

The first real chance of the game fell on Dynamos’ way and it required special attention from goalie, Talbert Shumba, to deny Donald Mudadi in the 25th minute.

DeMbare came knocking again and Elton Chikona failed to make the most of a good pass from Tanaka Shandirwa as he chose to release the ball to a marked Emmanuel Paga with only the keeper in sight in the 30th minute.

Simba Bhora’s Tichaona Chipunza benefited from referee, Brighton Chimene’s kindness just five minutes before the break following a reckless tackle on Shandirwa.

The hosts were chasing the shadows of the visitors for the larger part of the first half.

But, on the back of sustained pressure, Walter Musona fired the hosts in front on the stroke of halftime from close range.

The break came at the perfect time for Simba Bhora coach, Tonderai Ndiraya to twerk things and they returned with a different approach to dominate the proceedings.

Simba Bhora were forced to replace defender, Malvin Mkolo, after a nasty collision with Dynamos’ Shadreck Nyahwa in the 70th minute.

Nyahwa was eventually replaced despite showing intention to continue.

Mangombe blamed the result on his strikers.

“We had a good first half but we failed to take our chances.

“In football you will always lose if you don’t take your chances and that’s exactly what happened to us, we need to be more ruthless in front of goal,” said Mangombe.

Ndiraya applauded the team’s boss, Simba Ndoro for taking football to Shamva.

“I’m happy with the result. It’s now our third win of the season and it shows we are moving in the right direction although there’s still room for improvement.

“I want to thank Ndoro for affording the Shamva community with this opportunity and I also want to thank everyone who has been supporting his vision,” said Ndiraya.