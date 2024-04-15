FC Platinum salvage point

Innocent Kurira

PREMIERSHIP newcomers, Arenel Movers squandered the best chance to post their best result ever when they allowed former champions, FC Platinum, to come from two goals down and force a 2-2 draw in a dramatic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve yesterday.

The Sweets Makers would only have themselves to blame after leading for the better part of the game, only to throw it away in the last 10 minutes.

Arenel had a dream start to the match as they found the back of the net in the 18th minute through a stunner from Chrispen Machisi before going on to double their lead a few minutes before the half time break through Toto Banda.

The Platinum Miners’ response came in the 80th and 82nd minutes off the boots of Jarrison Selemani and Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

Teams:

Arenel Movers:

Aaron Ngwenya(gk), Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Brian Gijimani, Authur Ndlovu, Moses Jackson, Grant Chingwenhese, Brian Jaravaza, Zibusiso Dambo, Toto Banda (Grey Kufandada, 68th minute), Chrispen Machisi, Brion Ngwenya.

FC Platinum:

Wallace Magalane (gk), Kelvin Mangiza (Shepherd Mhlanga, 46th minute), Mbongeni Ndlovu, Lawrence Mhlanga, Rainsome Pavari, Brian Banda, Juan Mutudza, Davison Marowa (Harrison Selemani, 46th minute)., Oscar Bhebhe, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Wilfred Muvirimi (Brian Kusinyeri, 68th minute).