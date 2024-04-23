Zim-Kenya JPCC talks enter day three

Herald Reporter

SENIOR officials convening under the fourth session of the Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) met for the second day in Harare yesterday with deliberations going late into the night under closed doors.

The talks continue for the third and final day today as the two countries explore various areas for further collaboration in line with President Mnangagwa’s economic diplomacy drive.

Zimbabwe was led during yesterday’s session by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Rofina Chikava.

A ministerial session will be held in the capital today. The two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations and the JPCC is coming ahead of Kenyan President, Mr William Ruto’s State visit to Zimbabwe later in the week.

During his visit, President Ruto is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo on Friday.