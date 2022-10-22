ZDF concludes major exercise

Columbus Mabika in Muzarabani

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces yesterday concluded its major field training exercise in northern Mashonaland Central showing it was committed to ensure peace, stability and security in the country.

Dubbed “ROUT”, the exercise came at the backdrop of similar exercise held in Masvingo province last year.

The exercise covered the districts of Bindura, Mt Darwin, Dande and Muzarabani. Giving a keynote address to mark end the exercise, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the exercise was another milestone by ZDF in it’s quest to fulfil its national duty.

“The exercise is yet another important milestone in the training calendar of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. This is a clear demonstration of the force resolve and commitment in fulfilling it’s constitutional mandate of defending the country’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and interest,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri said new and technology-driven threats continue to evolve hence the need to keep abreast with these developing trends. The exercise was timely as terrorism was emerging in the region. “The exercise was designed to improve the skills of the force members in counter insurgency operations. In these operations the defence forces work with sister security organisations and other relevant Government agencies,” she said.

“The exercise scenarios tried as much as possible to depict trending threats, particularly technology driven terrorism and information warfare. The holding of the exercise was quite timely and appropriate as it prepares our forces to deal with the emerging threat of terrorism that we are witnessing in the region and other parts of the continent,”

An important aspect of the exercise was also the outreach programme in which the ZDF assisted communities in projects which the communities had identified in conjunction with local leadership. This saw more than 80 people receiving free eye cataract removal operations while several hundreds others received medical treatments.

Commander ZDF General Philip Valerio Sibanda said the exercise provided an opportunity to improve and correct shortcomings that were noted in the previous exercise and cementing synergies with other Government agencies.

“The exercise enhanced unity between us and other Government departments and will provide an opportunity for improved efficiency and effectiveness in future operations,” he said.

ZDF chief of staff Inspector General, Major General Paul Chima, who was the exercise chief umpire, said the exercise demonstrated that ZDF was serious about maintaining a peaceful environment which is critical for a conducive economic activity to thrive.

Apart from testing harmonisation and synergies, the exercise had gone a long way towards strengthening cooperation between all branches of the security sector signifying the importance of cooperation by all stakeholders in the security architecture.

“By working together physically on the ground, we tend to understand each other better than theoretical knowledge of other departments,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Army chief of Staff Administration, Major General Emmanuel Matatu, who was the exercise director said continuous training of personnel remains a critical component of any force that intends to win wars.