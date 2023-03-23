Zanu PF Masvingo province gears for weekend primary polls

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu PF in Masvingo is gearing for primary elections to choose councils and National Assembly candidates for this year’s harmonised elections with aspiring candidates being exhorted to uphold peace and ensure the culture of democracy continues to thrive within the revolutionary party.

The ruling party is heading for internal polls this Saturday with the majority of aspiring candidates in Masvingo given the all clear by the ruling party to contest the contest which is credited for enabling Zanu PF to deploy cadres who are trusted by the people in councils and the National Assembly.

The ruling party held a provincial coordinating committee meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic College where candidates were taken through rules and regulations governing the conduct of the weekend polls which will be a precursor of harmonised elections.

In attendance were senior Politburo members led by Zanu PF Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke who will be in charge of the plebiscite in the province. Other Politburo members namely Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje (Secretary for Economic Affairs), Cde John Paradza (Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs) and Cde Ottilia Maluleke (committee member) were also in attendance.

In his address, Cde Matuke called for peace before, during and after the primary polls which he said were a dry run for the main national poll scheduled later on this year.

He reminded aspiring candidates and their supporters that there would be no winners in these polls as the primaries were an in-house intra-party contest.

Cde Matuke said Rtd Lt Gen Rugeje will be in charge of elections in Chivi and Masvingo, Cde Paradza taking care of Mwenezi and Chiredzi while Cde Paul Mangwana would be in charge of Gutu and Zaka. Cde Maluleke would be in charge of Bikita and some parts of Zaka.

Deployment of voting materials and voting officers would be completed by tomorrow.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa said all those given the greenlight by the party to contest in the primaries were free to do so saying any form of violence and intimidation would not be tolerated.

Cde Mavhenyengwa said Zanu PF in Masvingo should always uphold and maintain its revered reputation as a peace-loving province where cadres worked in unison.