Zanu PF emerges victorious in Midlands

Zanu PF has emerged victorious in the Midlands Province

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

Zanu PF has emerged victorious once again in the Midlands province, securing an impressive 23 out of 28 National Assembly seats in the harmonised elections held on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officially announced the results, which showcased Zanu PF’s continued dominance in the province since it has a strong support base in the rural areas.

Amidst Zanu PF’s resounding victory, a new political entity, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), managed to secure all the urban seats in Kwekwe and Gweru.

As the remaining results for National Assembly constituencies and wards are awaited, it is evident that Zanu PF maintained a formidable edge over the opposition parties that participated in the general elections.

Among the notable victories in the Midlands province, Minister of Local Government, Cde July Moyo, emerged as a prominent figure by securing the Redcliff seat, previously held by the CCC candidate Dzikamai Mukapiko. Cde Moyo had 12 167 votes and Mr Mukapiko had 10 352 votes.

Unique Kasiriwori and Independent candidate got 211, while Lister Shamairai of the United Zimbabwe Alliance had 105.

Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, Cde Barbra Rwodzi, retained the Chirumhanzu South seat.

Cde Rwodzi faced stiff competition from CCC’s Mr Patrick Cheza but managed to secure her position as the representative for the constituency.

Another prominent figure, former State Security Minister Cde Owen Ncube, celebrated victory in the Gokwe-Kana seat. Cde Ncube’s win came after he beat CCC’s Mr Onias Hwata.

In Gokwe Sasame Constituency, Cde Madron Matiza of Zanu PF got 11 862, while Mr Diamond Manyika of CCC got 8 644.

The CCC won in Gweru Urban where Dr Josiah Makombe garnered 12 450, while Mr Alex Mukwembi of Zanu PF got5 422 and Mr Brian Dube of MDC-T got 672.

Zanu PF snatched Chiwundura Constituency from CCC as Cde Timios Sleiman Kwidini got 10 890 against Mr Blessing Murondiwa of CCC’s 7 266.

In Mbizo Constituency Mr Madzivanyika Corban of CCC got 15 946, while Cde Vongaishe Mupereri of Zanu PF got 7 501 and Mr Terancy Mambende of MDC-T got 305

Mberengwa West had Zanu PF’s Cde Tafanana Zhou garnering 13 795, while Mr Onias Moyo CCC had 4 815 and Mr Dambudzo Msipa of Freezim Congress got 559.

Cde Joseph Mpasi of Zanu PF won Shurugwi North Constituency after garnering 13 919 votes, while Mr Philip Mhindu of CCC GOT 9 094.