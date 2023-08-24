Zanu PF declared winners in 90 local authority wards

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The ruling Zanu PF has been declared as winners in 90 local authority wards across the country after no other parties or individuals successfully filed their nomination papers when the Nomination Court sat in June this year.

According to election results that have been shown by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission at the National Command Centre this morning, Zanu PF had 80 males and 10 females that won unopposed in 90 wards.

Midlands province topped the list with 27 candidates from the revolutionary party duly declared as winners followed by Mashonsland Central province that had 24 wards.

Mashonaland West won 12 wards, while Mashonaland East garnered 13 wards unopposed.

Masvingo province had four wards while Matabeleland North and South had three and six wards respectively with Manicaland province getting one ward.