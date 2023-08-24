Warren Park votes peacefully despite late start

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

VOTERS in Warren Park cast their votes peacefully in the 2023 harmonised elections which ended today despite the polling exercise starting late at most polling stations in the constituency.

People started trickling in at Warren Park 1 Primary School polling station early on Wednesday and and patiently waited for the 4 polling stations at the school to open.

Peace prevailed during the waiting period as voters waited till 7 in the evening when the ballot papers for the local authority, which were not available to come in order for them to cast their votes.

The voters braved the night casting their votes from 7:20pm yesterday to 7:20am before the polling stations were closed.

In interviews, the voters said they were happy that they managed to vote peacefully despite the polling stations opening late.

Mrs Rutendo Chinbindo from Warren Park said she was happy that the elections were peaceful.

“I spent the whole day waiting to cast my vote and I am happy that I managed to cast my vote around 10pm. For the first time, the polls were peaceful and there was no violence in the area. I would like to thank all voters and the leadership at large for maintaining peace in the elections,” she said.

Ms Tenda Madhombi echoed the same sentiments and said she was happy that she managed to vote despite the plebiscite having started late.

“I cast my vote around 5am because yesterday there were a lot of people at Warren Park 1 Primary School polling stations. This year we voted properly without any problems. The voting process was clear and commendable while peace was the order of the day,” she said.