VP Chiwenga set for Iran

Mukudzei Chingwere in Tehran, Iran

Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected here tomorrow to lead Zimbabwe’s participation at this year’s Second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference.

The conference seeks to boost economic cooperation between African countries and Iran and grow the volume of trade, which is estimated at US$1.278 billion annually.

Through their participation here, the Vice President and his delegation are expected to extend an investment call to Iranian companies as well as seek areas of economic cooperation.

The conference comes at a time when Zimbabwe is forging ahead with its quest to build its economy to levels consistent with an empowered upper-middle income economy as envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

Speaking to journalists here, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ambassador Bright Kupemba said the VP is also scheduled to tackle economic diplomatic errands and a number of investor-scouting meetings already lined up for him.

“We are expecting Vice President, Dr Chiwenga to arrive here in Iran tomorrow morning to lead a high-powered delegation from Zimbabwe which will be participating at the Second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference. His delegation will have representatives from various ministries,” said Ambassador Kupemba.

“The Iran-Africa Conference is a brainchild of the Iran leadership, they want to expand their reach in Africa in search of markets.

“But most importantly, it’s a statement to say the global south must come together, should work together and cooperate to try and neutralise the hegemony of Western countries,” said Ambassador Kupemba.

He went on to say they have lined up several side meetings for the Vice President with top Iran Government officials and some companies.