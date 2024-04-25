Zim, Kenya to ink 6 bilateral agreements

President Ruto is expected in the country today where he and President Mnangagwa have a packed programme, whose major highlight is the official opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo by the visiting Kenyan President.

Herald Reporters

President Mnangagwa and his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto are expected to witness the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding that were negotiated in Harare this week during the 4th Zimbabwe/Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation.

This development is expected to revolutionise diplomatic ties and cement bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two leaders are expected to tour some stands at the ZITF to have an appreciation of exhibitions being showcased.

One major fixture the two leaders have is to witness the signing of six MoUs by ministers or their representatives from the two countries.

The MoUs, to be signed by ministerial representatives from the two nations at ZITF, are expected to boost cooperation between the two countries as they seek to escalate their bilateral relationship.

They are anticipated to deepen economic and political ties, which will grow the value chain through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi are among some of the ministers and senior officials expected to sign the MoUs.

The two countries’ commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation has been evidenced in the draft MoUs to be signed in Bulawayo on cooperation in healthcare; proposed collaboration between the Zimbabwe Public Service Academy and the Kenya School of Government; science, technology and innovation; and investment promotion facilitation between Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and its Kenyan counterpart, KenInvest; as well as cooperation in basic education, training and research.

Speaking at the 4th session of the Zimbabwe/Kenya JPCC, Ambassador Shava yesterday said the two nations had shown how strong and solid their people-to-people relations were.

“It is of great significance to emphasise that Zimbabwe and Kenya have intertwined cultural affinities and strong people-to-people relations, which have played a role in moulding a solid social foundation for our bilateral ties to thrive on,” he said.

Ambassador Shava added that free movement of citizens from the two countries has been partially restored by the recent exemption of Zimbabweans travelling to Kenya from payment of electronic travel authorisation (eTA) fees.

The move will further expand the scope of the reciprocal visa-free regime between Zimbabwe and Kenya, hence boosting the tourism sub-sector in both countries.

“In the tourism, environment and wildlife conservation sector, I am delighted to note that the parties are having progressive engagements, which include participating in each other’s tourism expos,” he said.

Ambassador Shava highlighted that Zimbabwe’s commitment to the mitigation of human-wildlife conflict is reflected in the establishment the Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (CAMPFIRE) project, through which communities have full control of their immediate environment.

Mr Mudavadi said bilateral cooperation is a significant milestone in the enduring relations between Zimbabwe and Kenya.

“We view this meeting as a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between our two sister nations,” he said. “Let this JPCC serve as a testament to our commitment to fostering strong partnerships and realising a brighter future for all.”

Mr Mudavadi said such win-win collaborations are crucial in forging paths to shared prosperity.

“Together, we can overcome challenges and seize opportunities, forging a path of prosperity and progress for generations to come,” he said.

He added that his delegation anticipated the positive outcomes of the meeting with a strong commitment “to enhancing and solidifying” bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Kenya.