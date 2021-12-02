Zacc recovers US$7 million in unexplained wealth

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has recovered more than US$7 million worth of assets in unexplained wealth as the anti-graft body continue to hunt down proceeds of corruption for eventual seizure and prosecution before the courts.

This come as Zacc continues to push for a legal framework that allows it to prosecute its own cases to ensure that it effectively discharge its mandate of fighting corruption.

This was said today by Zacc Commissioner, Gabriel Chaibva who is responsible for finance while giving evidence before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs during a 2022-post National Budget meeting.

During the meeting Commissioner Chaibva outlined their achievements in fighting corruption that include recovery of assets but legislators expressed concern that it had secured only six convictions out of the several cases they had handled.

In response, Comm Chaibva said the Constitution provides an administration of justice mechanism which he said was democratic but had its other side in that it had some bureaucracy where an accused person’s case had to go through other arms and he or she can exercise rights by making several applications thereby delaying conclusion of cases.

He said an accused person might apply for exception, appeal to the Supreme Court among other issues in exercise of his or her Constitutional rights thereby delaying cases and in all those instances, Zacc would no longer be involved soon after it surrenders a docket to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“One of the things we have been trying to do is make people understand our role. We are saying Zacc is your policeman for corruption. This is why you have heard that we have asked for prosecution powers, we want to cook our cake and eat it ourselves, we continue to asking for that and as legislators you should consider our request. We are working closely with National Prosecution Authority. There is more collaboration with corruption fighting agents, we are also thankful about the Judicial Service Commission for establishing Corruption courts,” said Comm Chaibva.

He was accompanied by Zacc executive secretary, Ms Sukai Tongogara and senior officials from the entity.