Workers start occupying Siakobvu government complex

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

SKELETAL staff from various government departments and ministries have started occupying offices at the state-of-the-art Siakobvu composite government building whose construction is now above 90 percent to completion.

The complex is one of the Second Republic’s flagship projects in the province aimed at bridging the rural-urban divide gap.

Most of the works have been done, with fittings of electricals and plumbing now in place.

Once completed, the complex will house all government departments, ministries and agencies in the Kariba district.

Currently, government offices are housed in Kariba urban, which has seen thousands of rural folks from Siakobvu, Mola, GatsheGatshe and Makande among others travel long distances to access services.

Kariba district development coordinator, Desmond Anele Gumbochuma confirmed to The Herald the latest development this morning.

“It’s almost complete, at about 90 percent, but skeletal staff is now operating from there.

“We have District Development Coordinator office, Registrar’s, Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), Social Development, Tsetse Control, Health and Department of roads,” he said.

In meeting its commitment, the government has also established police bases at Mola and Chalala which were usually serviced by police from Siakobvu.