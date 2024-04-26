Construction of Kunzvi water treatment plant, pipeline starts

Part of the 18 kilometres cleared to pave way for the laying of a pipeline from Kunzvi water treatment plant to Harare.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

WORK has started on the Kunzvi water treatment plant and the pipeline to Harare Metropolitan, with 18km having been cleared for pipe laying while progress on building the dam continues.

Government is working relentlessly to ensure the completion of Kunzvi Dam along with the associated water works and pipeline.

This will add to the water supply for the high-lying northern and eastern areas of Harare Metropolitan and the areas furthest from the larger Morton Jaffray works, on the lowest lying south western edge of the province.

Excavation was underway yesterday at the site of the waterworks as the contractor establishes the site.

Several structures being constructed are already complete while others are at different stages of construction.

The pipeline contractor, Redan Zimbabwe, has cleared the route from Kunzvi Dam up to Arcturus Mine at an area commonly known as kwaProton.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority contracted Redan Zimbabwe, which is clearing the way for the pipeline from Kunzvi water treatment plant feeding into Harare around Donnybrook on the eastern edge of the city, the highest point in Harare.

This area is higher than the more hilly Glen Lorne and Borrowdale to the north.

Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga yesterday said the works were going ahead smoothly.

“Dam construction is at 48 percent and pipeline 9 percent,” she said.

Kunzvi Dam is being built on Nyagui River which separates Goromonzi and Murehwa Districts in Mashonaland East.

It is meant to supply water to greater Harare Metropolitan. But while the urban water supply is the main function of the dam, surrounding communities will be able to tap it for irrigation.

Furthermore, Harare will save on treatment costs as the new dam is upstream of the city, unlike the four Manyame Dams that are downstream and are heavily polluted with effluent from industries and residential areas.

More than 150 local youths have been employed, and the community is also benefiting through selling food and agricultural produce.

Construction of the dam began in 2021.

The dam site is 67km north east of Harare, near Juru Growth Point on the Nyangui River.

Government has constructed several dams such as Machekeranwa in Marondera and Marovanyati in Buhera, while the Lake Gwayi-Shangani, the solution to Bulawayo’s water problems, is also currently under construction.